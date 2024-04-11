KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Nikolette (aka Niki) is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a two-year-old brown tiger Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender and now she’s ready to find her new home.

Nikolette is a super sweet girl who is ready to see her new family walk through the doors. She can be a bit of a scaredy cat at first, but don’t let that scare you away from her. She just needs a little bit of time to warm up and then she’ll headbutt and lean her entire body into you in no time! Niki has experience living with older children and she’s spent time around other cats as well!

Want to know more about Nikolette? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.