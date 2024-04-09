KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Slick is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a six-year-old black and white Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as an owner surrender and is now patiently waiting to meet his new family.

Slick might be shy when first meeting strangers, but it just takes a little bit of time for him to trust you.

Once he’s comfortable, Slick’s social personality will start to come out! He loves attention from people and will rub against you to say “hello”.

Slick has experience living with other cats, dogs, & children and did great interacting with all his human friends and furry friends.

Want to know more about Slick? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.