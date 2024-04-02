Skip to Content
Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Shadow is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is an eleven-year-old black and white Pit Bull that came in as a stray and now he’s ready to walk home to his retirement home.

  • Don’t let his age fool you, Shadow is as spry as a pup!
  • He’s a big guy at 72 pounds with an even bigger smile!
  • Shadow loves a good walk for some quality bonding time with his owners.
  • He is housetrained and knows how to “sit” on cue
  • Shadow was found with another dog so he could do good with furry friends in your home. But he can be a bit of an old soul and likes his own space, especially when it comes to food.

Want to know more about Shadow? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005. 

