KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Marty is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a one-year-old brown tiger Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as a stray after going up to a good Samaritan’s home.

Marty is a social butterfly and goofball all wrapped up in one silly cat! He loves attention and will run to greet you at the door. Marty will chirp, meow, and rub against you to let you know how happy he is to see you.

He is a high-energy, or overstimulated, cat. This just means that Marty likes to play, but he can become over-the-top quickly and start to play rough. You can get his energy out in a productive manner by having several interactive play sessions with him each day. Marty loves to play with feather wands, balls, and string toys!

Want to know more about Marty? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.