KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Charlie is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a two-year-old white and brown Australian Cattle Dog mix that came in as an owner surrender and now she’s ready to find her new home.

Charlie may be a bit reserved at first, but don’t mistake her shyness for disinterest. It just might take her a little bit of time to warm up to her new home.

She has a mellow, easy-going personality and loves to spend time hanging out with her family at home.

Charlie is gentle while taking treats and her tail will start to wag when she smells her delicious snacks.

She walks great on a leash and loves to go on walks outside to bond with her people.

If now is the right time to add a furry member to your family, please stop by and meet with Charlie. She’s only had a handful of visits over the last few weeks and would be happy to see you!

Want to know more about Charlie? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.