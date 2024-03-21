KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Yoga is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a one-year-old brown brindle and white Pit Bull mix who came into HSPPR as a stray.

This is Yoga and she’s so excited to meet you! Since she came in as a stray, Yoga’s past is a little bit of a mystery, but one thing’s for sure – she’s all about spreading good vibes and living life to the fullest! She has energy for days and is always ready to go on an adventure. Yoga especially enjoys long walks, runs in the park, and chasing after her favorite toys.

Yoga can be uncomfortable while meeting new dogs so she may do best in a home as the only furry friend. Yoga is ready to find her new home and make every day and adventure filled with love, laughter, and maybe even a little downward dog.

Want to know more about Yoga? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.