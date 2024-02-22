KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Cocoa is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a two-year-old brown and white Mastiff who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender and now he’s ready to find his new home.

Cocoa might be the biggest lovebug you’ll ever meet! At 106 lbs., there is a lot of love to go around and Cocoa is happy to receive the attention. HSPPR volunteers love taking him on walks and he already knows a few commands like “sit” and “come”. Cocoa has a lot of fun energy and will do best in a home that can give him daily exercise and mental stimulation. He has experience living with children, but Cocoa might do better with older kids because of his size and energy level.

Want to know more about Cocoa? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.