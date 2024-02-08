KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Lilith is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a two-year-old black and white Domestic Longhair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender and now she’s patiently waiting to meet her new family.

Lilith is a wonderful cat who loves all types of attention. She enjoys pets and scratches all over, but especially butt pats! Lilith has a playful personality and loves to chase laser pointers and any cat toy with a bell attached to it. After a good session of getting the zoomies out, Lilith looks forward to cuddling her people and falling asleep in your lap. Lilith also has experience living with other cats!

Every week, HSPPR staff picks special cats in need of loving homes. And the best part? Their adoption fee is waived! A license fee still may apply, but Lilith’s adoption fee has been waived this week!

Want to know more about Lilith? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.