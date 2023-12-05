KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Harvey Dent is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a six-year-old orange Domestic Shorthair cat that came into HSPPR as a stray and now he’s ready to snuggle up in his new home.

Harvey Dent came into HSPPR with a facial wound, but that hasn’t stopped him from being the sweet, curious cat that he is. He likes to explore new rooms to find the best spot curl up in and sunbathe. Harvey Dent can be a goofball and loves to play with cat toys. He will meow at you for attention and purr while you pet him.

Want to know more about Harvey Dent? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.