KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Sammy is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a four-year-old black and white Labrador Retriever mix who came in as an owner surrender and now she’s ready to find her new home.

Sammy is such a sweetheart! She can shy away from attention from strangers, but once she warms up to you, she’ll be leaning into you and asking for more pets. Sammy walks slow and gently next to you when she’s on a leash and loves to spend time outside. Speaking of outside, Sammy will chase a tennis ball for as long as you’re willing to throw it! This Labrador Retriever mix does chase cats so she’ll need to find a feline free home and one without small animals as well.

Want to know more about Sammy? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.