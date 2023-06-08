KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Diesel is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a seven-year-old white and blue tick Labrador Retriever and Dalmatian mix that came in as a stray and is patiently waiting to find the right home.

Diesel is a big dog, coming in at 78 lbs... but that just means he has a lot more love to give. He might jump up on you, but it’s all out of love and affection as Diesel might smother you with kisses. HSPPR staff has said that Diesel walks great on a leash and he settles down nicely.

Want to know more about Diesel? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.