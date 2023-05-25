KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Sandy is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a twelve-year-old brown tiger and white Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as a stray and is now ready to find her retirement home.

Sandy has older cat energy so she's sometimes finicky with handling. She likes attention and will purr to let you know she's content. Because she's an older lady, she's looking for a quieter household to spend her retirement years.

Want to know more about Sandy? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.