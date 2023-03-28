KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

You may not know it from looking at him, but 4-year-old Tomato is a survivor! This exceptional boy came to us about two weeks ago and was actually found abandoned at our doors in a carrier. We took him in to find a very shy, scared black domestic shorthair who needed some TLC. Veterinary care was administered right away, and an abscess was removed from his neck. Understandably still fearful, Tomato didn’t seem too interested in humans but our cat care staff was determined to break him out of his shell. After lots of playtime and coaxing with treats, Tomato became an adoption candidate! Tomato’s adoption fee is $35. He comes with vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance and a microchip! Let’s give this exceptional cat a furtastic new home!





Want to know more about Tomato? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.