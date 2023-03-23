KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Marvin is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a three-year-old white and black Boxer that came in as a stray and now he’s ready to find his new home.

Marvin can be shy at first, but HSPPR staff has seen him come a long way so far in trusting people. He will need some extra time to adjust to his new surroundings when he goes home.

Marvin is very friendly and loves to go on walks to bond with you, his personality really starts to come out once he’s comfortable. Marvin loves to be pet, especially butt rubs on his tail nub.

Want to know more about Marvin? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.