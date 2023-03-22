KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Olaf is back at the shelter! This handsome, silver feline friend was first at the shelter about a year ago. This 2-year-old was quickly adopted but returned last week when he wasn’t getting along with the other animals in the home. Because of this, Olaf will probably do best as an only cat. He is a very laid-back cat when on his own and will make a fantastic companion. Because his surroundings have been so different recently, his new family will need to follow proper cat introductory guidelines as they welcome him into his new home such as providing him his own sanctuary room, giving him plenty of time and allowing him to take the lead. Olaf’s adoption fee is $65. He is already neutered and comes with vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance and a microchip!

Want to know more about Olaf? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.