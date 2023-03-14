Skip to Content
KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Sweet little Whip is a puppy lover’s dream! This 4-month-old, white, short haired chihuahua came to us as part of a litter of 4 puppies. They were too little to stay in the shelter and needed some extra TLC so Whip and her siblings have been staying in a foster home. Her foster parents say she’s a little timid, as chihuahuas can be (can you imagine being so little in such a big world?) but very loving and playful. She will do best in a home with older children and laid-back dogs. Whip’s adoption fee is $335 which will include her spay surgery, vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, a one-year dog license and a microchip. Whip’s brother is also available for adoption!

Want to know more about Whip? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.

