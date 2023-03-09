KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Splendid is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a one-year-old black and tan Rottweiler mix that came in as a stray and now he’s patiently waiting to find his new home.

Splendid is a magnificent fellow! He is a very happy dog that gets the butt wiggles because he can’t contain his excitement when he sees you.

Splendid knows “sit” and is very food motivated so he can learn more tricks as long as you have more treats. Splendid currently has another dog friend in his kennel so he should do well with a dog already in your home with a supervised introduction in a neutral location.

Want to know more about Splendid? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.