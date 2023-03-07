KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

One look at Dice and you’ll know where this stud got his name! Dice is an aptly named, 2-year-old, black and white pit bull and lab mix who came to us last week as a stray. Dice is HIGH ENERGY, but that energy has been very positive. He loves time outside and enjoys playing all sorts of games with tug-of-war being his favorite pastime. Dice will benefit from love, attention and training in his new home and will hopefully go to a family with a big backyard for him to play in. Because he is so high energy, we are offering a complimentary behavior consultation to get him off on the right paw! Dice’s adoption fee is $50, he is already neutered and comes with vaccinations, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, a one-year dog license and a microchip.

Want to know more about Dice? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.