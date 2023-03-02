KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Blossom is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a seven-year-old white and black Pit Bull that came in as a stray and now she’s ready to find her new home.

Blossom has a very sweet personality and loves to be pet around her face and behind her ears. Just making one look in her direction is enough for Blossom to decide that it is time walk up to you for attention.

Blossom can be a little shy at first when meeting a stranger, so she may do best in a quieter or mature home. In addition, Blossom can be uncomfortable when meeting a new dog so she will do best with slow introductions to your dogs or as the only dog in your home.

Want to know more about Blossom? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.