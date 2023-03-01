KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Sophie is a sweet and social girl who will make the purrrfect addition to your family this spring! She’s a 4-year-old, gray and orange tortie (a tortie is a 2-color cat, whereas a calico is a 3-color cat including the gene for white fur, they’re both usually females) who came to us a stray a little over a week ago. Sophie was found trying to enter a dollar store in Fowler when a good Samaritan picked her up and kept her for a few days. Although they fell in love with her personality, she wasn’t getting along well the other cats in the home. We know she’ll thrive as an only cat. Sophie’s favorite toy at the shelter has been pipe cleaners! Sophie’s adoption fee is $55. She is already spayed and comes with vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance and a microchip.

Want to know more about Sophie? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.