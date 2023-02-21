KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Braxton is a special pup, indeed! This strikingly handsome, 1-year-old German Shepherd came to us an owner surrender last week after he wasn’t getting along with the other male dog in the previous owner’s home. Since coming to the shelter, Braxton has excelled in our behavior modification program. He is very obedient and loves to hear the kids play at the nearby preschool, in fact, he is reported to get along famously with kids and be extremely loyal and affectionate with his owner. Braxton also loves to paddle board! Because of his history with other dogs, we are recommending Braxton be your only canine friend. He also comes with a complimentary behavior consultation to make sure you’re the pawfect fit. Braxton’s adoption fee is $50. He will be neutered before leaving the shelter and comes with vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, a one-year dog license and a microchip.

Want to know more about Braxton? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.