KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Oakley is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a two-year-old black and tan German Shepherd mix that came to HSPPR as an owner surrender and is now waiting patiently to find a new home.

Oakley is sure to be excited to see you when you get home each day! She has a lot of energy and will do best in a home that can give her daily exercise, toys, and mental stimulation.

She is under socialized with other dogs and may do best as the only dog or with a supervised introduction to dogs already in your home. Oakley has gone after rabbits and goats, so she will need to find a home without livestock.

Want to know more about Oakley? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.