KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Marlow is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a two-year-old brown and white Pit Bull that came in as an owner surrender and is now ready to find his new home.

Marlow is a happy dog that you’ll see every day with a wiggly body and a waggly tail. In his previous home, Marlow played well with other dogs, and he loved to play and wrestle with children.

Marlow already knows “sit” and “shake” and he is very food motivated so he can pick up new tricks easily! Marlow can’t resist the urge to chase cats, so he may do best in a home that doesn’t have any small animals.

Want to know more about Marlow? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.