Skip to Content
Pet of the Week
By
Updated
today at 6:40 AM
Published 6:44 AM

KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Rosie_1621624

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Rosie is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a one-year-old black and white Border Collie and Labrador Retriever mix that came in as an owner surrender and is ready to find her new home today. 

Rosie can be shy at first and isn’t leash trained, so she will do best with someone that is patient and can help her with her confidence. Rosie was mostly an outdoor dog in her previous home, but she did live with other dogs her size and children. 

Want to know more about Rosie? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.

Article Topic Follows: Pet of the Week

TJ Gerzina

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content