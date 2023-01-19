KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Rosie is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a one-year-old black and white Border Collie and Labrador Retriever mix that came in as an owner surrender and is ready to find her new home today.

Rosie can be shy at first and isn’t leash trained, so she will do best with someone that is patient and can help her with her confidence. Rosie was mostly an outdoor dog in her previous home, but she did live with other dogs her size and children.

Want to know more about Rosie? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.