Skip to Content
Pet of the Week
By
New
today at 3:08 PM
Published 4:30 PM

KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Barn Capulet_1620843
high

Barn Capulet is a male, gray and white domestic shorthair. He is also a barn cat! Barn cats aren’t quite suited to be pets and enjoy having a job to do. If you have a barn, garage or any outdoor buildings that have a critter problem, barn cats are your answer! All barn cats have been spayed/neutered and microchipped, all you must do is give these ambitious cats food, water, and a warm place to sleep and they’ll have your winter rodent problem solved! Barn cats are FREE! Adopt just one or as many as you need for the task “at paw.”

Want to know more about Barn Capulet? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.

Article Topic Follows: Pet of the Week

Justin Hart

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content