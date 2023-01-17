KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Barn Capulet is a male, gray and white domestic shorthair. He is also a barn cat! Barn cats aren’t quite suited to be pets and enjoy having a job to do. If you have a barn, garage or any outdoor buildings that have a critter problem, barn cats are your answer! All barn cats have been spayed/neutered and microchipped, all you must do is give these ambitious cats food, water, and a warm place to sleep and they’ll have your winter rodent problem solved! Barn cats are FREE! Adopt just one or as many as you need for the task “at paw.”

Want to know more about Barn Capulet? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.