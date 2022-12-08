KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Flora is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a 3-year-old brown tiger and white Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as an owner surrender and is now waiting for her new family to walk in the doors.

Flora is a social kitty with her people and loves to receive attention in all forms! Dogs make her uncomfortable so Flora may do best in a home without any dogs. She has lived with children before and reacted mostly by ignoring them when they were playing.

Flora’s adoption fee is currently waived because she is one of HSPPR’s hand-picked cats! Each week, HSPPR staff picks special cats that are in need of a loving home.

Want to know more about Flora? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.