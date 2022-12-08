Skip to Content
Pet of the Week
By
New
today at 5:32 AM
Published 5:38 AM

KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Flora_1457637

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Flora is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a 3-year-old brown tiger and white Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as an owner surrender and is now waiting for her new family to walk in the doors. 

Flora is a social kitty with her people and loves to receive attention in all forms! Dogs make her uncomfortable so Flora may do best in a home without any dogs. She has lived with children before and reacted mostly by ignoring them when they were playing. 

Flora’s adoption fee is currently waived because she is one of HSPPR’s hand-picked cats! Each week, HSPPR staff picks special cats that are in need of a loving home.  

Want to know more about Flora? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.

Article Topic Follows: Pet of the Week

TJ Gerzina

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content