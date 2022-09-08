KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Dottie is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! Dottie is a three-year-old brown tiger and white Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as an owner surrender and now she’s looking for her new home.

Dottie can be a little timid at first, but she will warm up to you and eventually lean into you while being pet. She currently resides in one of HSPPR’s cat colony rooms where she spends her day interacting with other cats and people. In her previous home, Dottie did good with smaller sized dogs. She was also known for bringing live mice into the house and letting them go, so she might not be the best bet if you’re looking for a cat to kill mice.

