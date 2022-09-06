KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Skip to Content
Tango is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a four-year-old orange Domestic Shorthair cat that came to HSPPR as an owner surrender and is now waiting for her new family to walk in the doors.

Tango is a sweet and shy cat. She will need some time to adjust to her new home and then her sweet side will start to come out where she likes to accept pets on her head. In her previous home, Tango did great living with children and small dogs.

You can adopt Tango today for free and she will still go home with her vaccinations, microchip, a voucher for a vet exam, microchip, 30 days of pet health insurance, and she is already spayed.

Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005

