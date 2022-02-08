KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

You can never have too much good Karma and this precious girl has plenty! Karma is a six-year-old, spayed Great Dane and came to us an owner surrender in mid-January. Not much is known about Karma’s past, but our behavior team feels she’d do best as an only dog. She loves going for walks and will be the talk of the town with her elegant prance and graceful demeanor. To make sure she finds the perfect home, Karma comes with a complimentary behavior consultation. Karma’s adoption fee is FREE, and she comes with her vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, a one-year dog license, and a microchip!

Want to know more about Karma? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.