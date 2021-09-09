KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

We’ve got a real Beauty at HSPPR for you today! Beauty is a 3-year-old spayed black cat. She came into HSPPR because her family couldn’t care for her anymore, so now Beauty is looking for a loving, quiet home that will help her come out of her shell. She was VERY shy when she first got to HSPPR, but our staff and volunteers have been working with her, and she is slowly starting to warm up. She might spend the first few days checking for monsters under your bed, but once she knows she’s home, she will make you her whole world. Come visit with black Beauty for yourself today! Her adoption is FREE because she’s one of this week’s Hand-Picked Cats! It still includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and a microchip, and she is already spayed.

Want to know more about Beauty? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.