KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Juneau you want to take her home with you! This beauty is Juneau, a sweet 1-year-old pit bull mix. She might be named after the capital of the coldest state, but Juneau will keep you warm this winter by keeping you MOVING! This busy gal would love to go walking, hiking, running, anything outside with you. But she’s above keeping warm by cuddling in front of a fire as well, especially on a cold weekend like the one coming up! If Juneau sounds like just what you need to warm your home and heart, come visit with beautiful Juneau for yourself today! Her adoption fee is $250, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip, and she is already spayed.

Want to know more about Juneau? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm weekends.