KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Have you heard about HSPPR’s barn cat program? This is where you can adopt a cat for a job you may need done, like rodent control! Barn cats, like Dominick, may prefer to love you from afar, but that doesn’t mean they won’t make great pets. Dominick is shy and prefers little social interaction but put him in a barn with a task to do, a warm shelter, and some food, and he will thrive! Adopt him in Pueblo today.

Want to know more about Dominick? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm. 719-544-3005.