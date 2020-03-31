KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

Roxy and Sessy are the best of friends! These two cuties are five months old and looking for the perfect home. Their hobbies include rolling in a ball, running through tubes, snuggling with people and eating lots of veggies.

They are a little shy at first, but once they warm up to you, they are sweet as can be! Their fur is black and white, and they look like oreos.

Want to know more about Roxy and Sessy? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm.