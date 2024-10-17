MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This week’s mountain town story takes us to Manitou Springs, which is full of mineral springs that some say provide health benefits.

It’s what puts the “springs” in Manitou Springs! There are eight mineral springs rushing through the town.

Our Mountain Reporter, Julia Donovan, stopped by the Heritage Center for a free brochure, then hit the self-guided walking tour to do some taste testing.

You may have been to Manitou Springs countless times and never even noticed these fountains. They’re hidden in plain sight! It’s like a scavenger hunt.

Some taste like regular water but a little extra earthy.

Others? Like a… we’ll say interesting tonic or soda water.

But hey, even if you don’t love the taste – we’re told the healing powers of these springs were widely used by Native Americans and early settlers, rumored to help treat just about anything from the common cold to tuberculosis before big pharma.

Now they’re more of a fun tourist attraction and for some, a way to relax.

“Mineral soaking water overlooking Pikes Peak and the surrounding foothills, it’s kind of a win-win,” said Joey Selz, the Sunwater Spa’s marketing manager.

Sunwater Spa heats the water from one of the local natural springs called Seven Minute Spring. It got this name because, when it was discovered, “the newly-drilled spring produced a geyser every 7 minutes,” according to the Mineral Springs Foundation.

If you live in Colorado Springs, Sunwater Spa’s mineral soaking baths are the closest thing you’ll get to a hot spring just a short drive from home!

“You typically have to drive pretty far to these kinds of remote mountain destinations in off-road vehicles,” Joey explained.

See! There’s much more to Manitou than the Incline. Even in the town next door, there’s always another adventure to be had.

Is there something unique you think we should check out in Manitou Springs, or another mountain town? Email julia.donovan@krdo.com with your suggestions.