The outskirts of Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - This week’s mountain town segment takes us to Cañon City, where KRDO 13’s Julia Donovan got her adrenaline pumping while exploring the outskirts of the city.

Every good explorer needs some extra energy, so first we stopped by Cafe Belay: a specialty coffee roaster that also sells climbing gear.

It’s an unconventional idea from an unconventional owner.

“I was a network engineer at Google,” Spencer Harper told us. “But I wanted to do something more fulfilling for my own personal life.”

Spencer has noticed Cañon City’s gradual growth since he moved there a couple years ago.

“I think it’s inevitable just because of the amazing recreation that’s around here, and it’s all public land,” he explained.

Sometimes it’s worth tacking a couple extra hours onto your trip and taking the scenic route, especially here in Colorado. With a little help from Colorado Jeep Tours, we saw and learned a lot about those public lands Spencer mentioned.

We off-roaded thousands of untouched acres, saw some big horn sheep and learned about Zebulon Pike’s journey through the area and the Native American tribes who gathered there – not to mention the fire that torched so much of the land.

“They can learn so much more than just driving around by themselves,” explained Mike Bandera, the Jeep tour guide who’s been living in Cañon City for 24 years.

Mike spent 18 of those years as the General Manager of the Royal Gorge Bridge. So, of course, we had to stop by his old stomping grounds and check out the renowned attraction.

But, we saw it in a special way. Colorado Jeep Tours drive over the bridge! Everyone else has to walk.

It’s a… gripping experience.

Now, if you really want to stir things up? check out Skyline Drive.

“How much of a thrill-seeker do you have to be to do it?” KRDO 13’s Julia Donovan asked Mike.

“Yeah, well… it’s best that you’re not afraid of heights,” Mike responded.

Even for Julia (a self-proclaimed, full-fledged wimp), the views were worth it!

Moral of the story? The road less traveled really can make all the difference.