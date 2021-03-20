Mike Haviland out as CC hockey coach

Home

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. -- Colorado College Vice President and Director of Athletics, Lesley Irvine, announced today that Mike Haviland has decided to move on from his position as head hockey coach. Irvine and Haviland reached a mutual agreement on Friday, March 19.

“We are thankful for Mike’s service and commitment to the student-athletes, program and college over the last seven years,” Irvine said. “We wish him well as he transitions to future opportunities.”

Haviland compiled a 67-153-22 record in seven seasons at Colorado College, including a 35-111-20 mark in National Collegiate Hockey Conference play. He led the 2017-18 team to a tie for fifth place in the NCHC, then guided the Tigers to 17 victories in 2018-19, the most in one season since the ’12-13 campaign (18). CC also won the Pikes Peak Trophy with a 6-1 victory over Air Force, claimed the Gold Pan with a 2-1-1 regular season record against in-state rival Denver, and advanced to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff for the first time as a member of the league during the ’18-19 campaign. The Tigers ended the 2020-21 season with a 4-17-2 record.

A national search for the Tigers’ next head coach will commence immediately.