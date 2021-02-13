No. 10 Omaha Rallies to Down Colorado College, 3-2

Home

OMAHA, Neb. -- Despite a pair of goals from senior co-captain Grant Cruikshank, Colorado College dropped a 3-2 decision to 10th-ranked Omaha Saturday at Baxter Arena.

Kirby Proctor scored from the left point with 61 seconds left in the third period to break a 2-2 deadlock. The Mavericks (13-6-1) rallied from a 2-0 deficit to sweep the six-game series with the Tigers this season.

Cruikshank, who missed six games with appendicitis and returned to the lineup Friday night, opened the scoring at the 13:10 mark of the first. He slid down the slot, took a pass from Hunter McKown and beat Omaha goalie Isaiah Saville from the inside of the right circle for his team-high seventh goal of the season.

CC goalie Dominic Basse kept the Mavericks off the scoreboard with nine saves in the first period, including a beautiful kick save on Kevin Conley during an Omaha power play with two minutes left in the frame.

Cruikshank struck again at the 3:45 mark of the second to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead. He collected the puck at the blue line, skated down the left side and blasted a one-timer past Saville.

For the second straight night, the Tigers were called for a five-minute major for contact to the head and a game misconduct, this time to senior co-captain Zach Berzolla at 13:02 of the second period. The Mavericks got on the board during the power play when Matt Miller deflected Jonny Tychonick’s shot from the point past Basse with 2:54 remaining in the frame.

Taylor Ward evened the game at 2-2 at the 12:31 mark of the third period. Tyler Weiss skated in from the right side and put a shot on Basse, but Ward was there to clean up the rebound.

Basse finished with 29 saves for the Tigers (3-13-3), who lost their ninth straight game. Saville had 26 saves for Omaha.

The Tigers play at Minnesota Duluth on Thursday, Feb. 18, beginning at 6:07 p.m. (CT).