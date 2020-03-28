Home

With all the stuff on Coronavirus in the news, and people being forced to stay inside, we all need a break. That's why a group of colorado springs women organized a city-wide dance party…

"My husband and I were going crazy with our kids. We were like, what can we do tonight that would be fun? So we messaged the whole neighborhood and we were like, 'What if we put a song on the radio and we all got out dancing Street? Social distancing style," says organizer Lydia Andrews. "We all went out and we danced and it was so fun. I posted it on social media everyone went crazy. They were like, this is the best idea ever I want to do this on my street. So we were like, 'What if we just make this a thing?'"

They got the word out to stations across town, and at 6pm radio stations played the songs the residents chose. Then it was time to bogey.

The neighbors maintained their social distancing, and found a creative and cool way to unite the community.

"I miss humanity," Andrews said. "I just would like to connect with people and also celebrate. Celebrate that even though we're far away, we're all in this together, and I think that's the important thing. I think that after the Coronavirus is over, I think this is something we should do as a community."

"We get to see if they're OK and we get to dance and we don't endanger ourselves and we don't endanger them. It's a perfect recipe for a very fun moment in time," says resident Christina Harrell.