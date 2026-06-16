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Summer Strong

Summer Strong: Skip dinner and a movie, try this partner workout instead

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Published 10:33 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Looking for a fun way to spend time with your significant other while staying active? KRDO13 Fitness expert Summer Jackson says the gym can be the perfect date destination.

On this week's fitness segment, Summer and her husband, Marcus Jackson, demonstrated a four-exercise partner workout designed to build strength, improve accountability and add a little friendly competition to your routine.

Watch the video above for the full workout.

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Abby Smith

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