Healthy Kids: Back to school nutrition goals

Colorado Springs, COLO (KRDO) -- It's normal for kids to be picky eaters. But when they go back to school that can sometimes pose even more of a challenge.

"When I think about school lunches I think one of the most common things I hear from kids is that they don't like what's on the menu for the day," says Kayla Bergman, a clinical nutrition supervisor.

School menus are typically posted ahead of time. Go through it with your kids and ask them what sounds good. If it's something they aren't interested in, that's when a packed lunch might be the best option.

"Making sure that we have a source of protein, that we have a grain, a fruit, and a vegetable," says Bergman. "One thing that can sometimes be helpful is having your child make a list of some of these foods that they like to eat. Picking 4-5 different vegetables that they would be okay seeing in their school lunch. Picking a few different fruits that they would be okay with and proteins that way you have a guide to go off to provide some variety."

In addition to making sure they have a nutritional lunch, hand-washing should be top of mind. As we get closer to fall, we know sickness starts to go around schools.

"One, making sure your child has really good hand-washing habits," says Dr. Brandi Freeman, Pediatrics at Children's Hospital Colorado. "We learned through the pandemic that hand-washing is incredibly important and as we go back into large school gatherings and in-person keeping up those habits of hand-washing are really key."

Children's Hospital Colorado doctors and nutritionists also say this time of year is good to get back in for a physical. Not only for a yearly check-up but also it might be time for vaccinations that are due. Also, be sure and push back bedtimes and screen times, so kids have an easier time getting up in the morning.