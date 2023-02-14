Healthy Kids – NICU babies celebrate first Valentine’s Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Love in the tiniest form! It can be really hard for parents whose babies are in the hospital on a holiday.

But now, newborn babies have some holiday cheer. Children's Hospital Colorado is giving out pink and red hearts in their Neonatal Intensive Care Units, and we couldn't be more in love.

Some babies are celebrating their very first Valentine's Day in the NICU. But they are dressed to impress in special outfits and handmade blankets at both their Children's Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora and Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs.

The sweet gesture is thanks to members of the hospitals' sunshine committee and celebration committee, as well as NICU nurses and team members at both hospitals who help families celebrate milestones and holidays. Celebrating your baby's "firsts" can still be really special, despite being in the hospital.