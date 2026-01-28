Healthy Colorado: Colorado still among top five states with most flu activity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Our state is still among the top five states in the country with the most flu activity, according to the CDC. But flu cases have decreased in Colorado. Which is promising after a really rough start.

Hospitalizations are also down after reaching a peak in December. The Colorado Department of Public Health reports there were 205 flu-related hospitalizations during the week ending January 17th. There were 831 hospitalizations for the week ending December 27th. So a serious downturn in recent weeks.

One doctor says people should go in for help if you aren't feeling well. They can treat you within the first 48 hours with antivirals if you're in the initial stages of the flu. After that, it is symptom based influenza treatment even if you test positive.

"What we've seen is that over the past week or so the numbers have dropped," says Dr. Mark Montano, medical director for HCA HealthONE's CareNow Urgent Cares. "And I think what we're seeing here at the clinic is consistent with what the CDC is saying. We have gone from that very high to high, so we are not out of the woods."

Dr. Montano says kids are getting hit really hard this go around. State data shows three children have died in Colorado this flu season. And he wouldn't be surprised if we see a slight uptick in cases this week or next now that everyone is back at work and school after the holidays.

Dr. Montano also says flu activity usually sticks around through March in Colorado, so it's not too late to get your flu shot.