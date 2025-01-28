Skip to Content
HEALTHY COLORADO: What are the risks of even moderate alcohol consumption?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - We're wrapping up Dry January, and after a month of sobriety, many adults will return to drinking alcohol.

Recently released government reports, however, are now raising concerns about the risk of drinking even moderate amounts of alcohol.

The reports also suggest that some potential health benefits may come with alcohol consumption.

KRDO13 medical expert, Dr. Neha Sharma joins us once again as we take a deeper dive into these health risks and benefits.

