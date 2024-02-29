Healthy Colorado: Heart health exercises

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, and it can affect people at almost any age. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 49% of Americans have at least one risk factor for developing heart disease. Including diabetes, being overweight, having a poor diet, not being active, or drinking excessively.

But LifeTime has some exercise tips for February, which is American Heart Health Month that people can hopefully add to their routine for the rest of the year to protect themselves against heart disease.

Experts say being physically active is one of your most effective tools for strengthening the heart muscle, keeping your weight under control, and warding off artery damage from high cholesterol and high blood sugar.

Michelle Gregory with LifeTime says with exercise you can lower your chances of heart attack and stroke.

"Heart health is important for longevity and long-term health," says fitness professional, Michelle Gregory. "If your heart isn't working optimally, not everything else can work optimally as well."

Step one is aerobic exercise.

"A brisk walk to swimming laps in a pool, riding a bike, or running on a treadmill," says Gregory. "Anything that gets your heart rate up and out of your resting heart rate zone is really good for cardiovascular health."

Ideally, at least 30 minutes a day, at least five days a week should be the goal for getting that heart rate up. And yes pickleball counts! Combining that with resistance strength training a few times a week can help reduce fat and create leaner muscle mass.

"Studies have shown that when you mix and have a good balance between strength training and aerobic exercise it helps to even lower your cholesterol even more as well as lower your risk of type two diabetes," says Gregory.

In addition to the workouts, diet plays a major role in heart health too. Limit alcohol and try adding one extra fruit or vegetable a day. And be sure to start your day with a well-rounded breakfast with grains, protein, and healthy fats.