EPC commissioner still dissatisfied with vaccine allocation, calls for investigation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez is calling for an investigation of the state health department to determine why the county continues to get fewer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine than it should.

Gonzalez discussed the matter at Tuesday's Board of Commissioners meeting. He was outspoken when he first expressed his concern a month ago, and had strong words again Tuesday.

"I'm calling for an investigation of or within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to explain why this is happening," he said.

Gonzalez said the situations has become worse, not better, since the matter came to light a month ago.

"We had a deficit of 50,000 doses then," he said. "Although we've gotten more since, we're still 75,000 doses below where we should be. I never received a response to my first request from the CDPHE, and I'm hoping to get one this time."

If he doesn't, Gonzalez said that he will speak with the county attorney about possibly taking legal action.