Skip to Content
Health

Summer Strong: Busy Gym? Here’s how to navigate the crowds like a pro

By
New
Published 12:09 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you've ever walked into a packed gym and wondered how you're supposed to get a workout in when every machine is occupied, you're not alone.

Watch the video above to learn how to navigate a busy gym.

More fitness tips will be featured next Tuesday on Good Morning Colorado.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: Health

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.