‘How Looking to the Past Can Improve Your Future’ educational program on family history and cancer to be held at Penrose Hospital

Published 10:09 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Penrose Hospital will host "How Looking to the Past Can Improve Your Future," an educational program by Genetic Counselor Kate Crow that covers family history and cancer.

The program included educational information about family history and cancer, a take-home template to record your family history, and a questionnaire screening for hereditary cancer risk.

The program will be held on November 2 from 5 - 6 p.m. in the Cancer Center conference rooms at Penrose Hospital.

To register for the event, call Peggy Thomas at (719) 776-8208.

