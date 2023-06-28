Healthy Women: Gut health issues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- New research finds 2 out of every 3 adults experience regular digestive problems. And if untreated in some worst-case scenarios, those stomach issues can lead to depression, heart attacks, and strokes.

We've all been there... tummy troubles after a meal.

"Abdominal pain, bloating, gas, diarrhea, constipation," said Dr. Andrea Klemes, Chief Medical Officer, MDVIP. "But brain fog, fatigue, moodiness, even exasperation of eczema or psoriasis can all be linked to an unhealthy gut."

Dr. Klemes is with MDVIP which is a national network of primary care doctors who focus on delivering personalized medicine. A new MDVIP and IPSOS poll finds 3 in 4 women are experiencing symptoms a few times a month or more. And younger adults ages 18-44 are more affected by gut problems than older adults.

"People think about the gut as just the stomach, but it really is everything from your mouth all the way to the other end," said Dr. Klemes. "And what they don't know is unhealthy gut increases your risk for things like heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, and dementia."

Dr. Klemes said there's no magic number about how many times a day or week you should go...what's right for you, might be different compared to a family member or spouse. She also adds that 56% of Americans are not talking to their doctor specifically about their digestive health.

"The study found many women feel dismissed by their doctors and so they are afraid to bring it up, might be embarrassed and so they don't go in and get the help that they need and nobody should suffer in silence," said Dr. Klemes.

But it's important to speak up and communicate what is and isn't working with your diet and how you feel. And when it comes to improving bathroom behaviors, Dr. Klemes has a few things you should keep in mind.

"The things that feed the good bacteria, for example, probiotics are good bacteria," said Dr. Klemes. "Better to get it from food because it is natural and you know you are getting those good bacteria. Things like yogurt, pickles, fermented foods like sauerkraut. And then get in some of the pre-biotics that feed those good bacteria. Garlic, onions asparagus, slightly ripe bananas, oats."

85% of Americans who initially took the Gut IQ quiz failed it. You can take it here.