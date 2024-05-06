Some Planters nut products recalled over possible listeria contamination

By Deidre McPhillips, CNN

(CNN) — Hormel Foods has recalled two Planters products – peanuts and mixed nuts – due to possible contamination with the bacteria that causes listeria, according to an announcement from the company that was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

The two recalled products – 4-ounce packages of honey roasted peanuts and 8.75-ounce cans of deluxe lightly salted mixed nuts – were distributed to retailers in five Southern states: Publix warehouses in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina and Dollar Tree warehouses in South Carolina and Georgia.

The peanuts have a “best if used by” date of April 11, 2025, and the mixed nuts have a “best if used by” date of April 5, 2026.

As of Friday, there were no reported illnesses related to this recall. However, the company says it is conducting an investigation to identify the potential source of the contamination.

Consumers who purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return them to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund.

Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can cause a serious infection, though the symptoms may vary by the type of infection and person affected, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While often mild, symptoms of intestinal illness can include diarrhea and vomiting that develop within a day of eating contaminated food and last for a few days. Intestinal illness can spread, leading to a more severe illness with flu-like symptoms – such as muscle aches, fatigue and fever – that usually start about two weeks after eating contaminated food.

Listeria is most dangerous to pregnant women and newborns, seniors and others with weakened immune systems. Illness may appear mild in pregnant people but could lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

About 1,600 people get listeriosis each year in the United States, causing about 260 deaths, according to the CDC.

Listeria can be detected through a lab test. Most people recover without treatment, but more serious cases can be treated with an antibiotic.

