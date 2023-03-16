$14,000 Hiring Bonus for mental health nurses in Pueblo and Fort Logan

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) -- Two Colorado psychiatric hospitals are offering mental health nurses a $14,000 hiring bonus to work in Pueblo and Fort Logan.

According to our Denver news partners, The Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo has 82 empty beds and at the Fort Logan hospital, there are 22 available beds.

Despite this, the state can't fill them with patients because they don't have enough nurses on staff.

9news spoke with The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) Civil Forensic Mental Health Director,

"We have beds in our hospitals at a time when mental health treatment is at a very significant level. They could be treating Coloradans with serious mental illnesses but we are not able to admit patients into those beds because of the nursing shortage," said Leora Joseph.

The $14,000 hiring bonuses will be given out in three payments to the first 1,000 new employees.

More information about the open positions can be found on the CDHS website.