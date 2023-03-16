Skip to Content
Health
By
New
Published 2:25 PM

$14,000 Hiring Bonus for mental health nurses in Pueblo and Fort Logan

MGN

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) -- Two Colorado psychiatric hospitals are offering mental health nurses a $14,000 hiring bonus to work in Pueblo and Fort Logan.

According to our Denver news partners, The Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo has 82 empty beds and at the Fort Logan hospital, there are 22 available beds.

Despite this, the state can't fill them with patients because they don't have enough nurses on staff.

9news spoke with The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) Civil Forensic Mental Health Director,

"We have beds in our hospitals at a time when mental health treatment is at a very significant level. They could be treating Coloradans with serious mental illnesses but we are not able to admit patients into those beds because of the nursing shortage," said Leora Joseph.

The $14,000 hiring bonuses will be given out in three payments to the first 1,000 new employees.

More information about the open positions can be found on the CDHS website.  

Article Topic Follows: Health

Jaleesia Fobbs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content